Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $36.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.