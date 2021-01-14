Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,374 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,801,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 484,815 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

