Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,884,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,816,430. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

