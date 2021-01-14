Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 601 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,005. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

