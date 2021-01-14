Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

