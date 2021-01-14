Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.33.

REGN opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.