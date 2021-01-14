Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.29

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 96827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

