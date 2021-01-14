Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.29

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 96827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.
The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.