Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

