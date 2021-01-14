Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Edison International stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

