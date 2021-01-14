Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

