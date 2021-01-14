Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after buying an additional 592,590 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

