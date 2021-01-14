Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

BBCP stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $291 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

