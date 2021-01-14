Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PJT. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

