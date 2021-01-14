Research Analysts Set Expectations for Knowles Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Knowles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

KN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

