Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.45

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 2510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.74 million and a PE ratio of -90.39.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$972.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

