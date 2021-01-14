Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,381,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 991,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157,384 shares during the last quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

