Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 11,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

