REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $1.45 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00236176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.79 or 0.88634524 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,394,032 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.