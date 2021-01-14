Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,110 ($79.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,563.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,915.09.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

