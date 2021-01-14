Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.50.

Shares of RBA traded down C$2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.04. 324,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,110. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$37.76 and a 52 week high of C$101.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

