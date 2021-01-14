RMPL (RMPL) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $521,202.04 and $1,535.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 845,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,330 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

