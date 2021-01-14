RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $65,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 918,867 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 10,615,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,549. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

