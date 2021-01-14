RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,230.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.