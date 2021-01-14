RNC Capital Management LLC Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.11. 2,417,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

