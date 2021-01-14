RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.