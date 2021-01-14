RNC Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,711. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

