RNC Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 7,991,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,234. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

