RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,457 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 6,173,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,148. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.