RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.21. 1,248,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $454.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

