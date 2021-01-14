Robert W. Baird Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.