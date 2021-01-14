Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $262.42 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

