Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,799,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,897,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. 41,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

