Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

