Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

ATZAF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

