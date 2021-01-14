Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

RY stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$108.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,404. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$109.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$105.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.62. The company has a market cap of C$154.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders sold 15,721 shares of company stock worth $1,577,601 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.