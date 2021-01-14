Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$113.00 to C$117.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) traded as high as C$22.77 and last traded at C$108.79, with a volume of 861861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.84.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,592.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.71. The stock has a market cap of C$154.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

