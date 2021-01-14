RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €38.00 by Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

