Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.