S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $546.00

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 363314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1,340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.