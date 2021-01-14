Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 18,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.