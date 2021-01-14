Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.95 million and $924,180.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00441121 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

