SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski Sells 1,619 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $56.45 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,411.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 255,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.