Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.