San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.40. San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 30,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of £107.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.52.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.