Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

