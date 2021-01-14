Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Underperform

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

