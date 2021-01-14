SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SAP by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $128.06 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

