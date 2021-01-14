Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.52. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 80,814 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sberbank of Russia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

