Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nord/LB lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

SFFLY stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

