Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.62 ($133.67).

SU opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

